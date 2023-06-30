console currently nintendoswitch is going through the best stage of his life, since the games continue to sell excellently, proof of this is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, investors do not pass up the opportunity to tell the company why they have remained stuck in technology for a generation.

At the annual meeting of investors, they have spoken with shinya takahashi, the supervisor of the business development division of the Japanese company, and when in doubt about the power of the console, talk about opportunities. He commented that the developers can see some weaknesses and just take elements to make the most of the hardware.

Here the question and answers:

Ask: I’d like to hear the developers’ honest opinions on whether the hardware specs of the Nintendo Switch, now in its seventh year, are enough to bring all your gaming ideas to life. Takahashi: As a game software developer, if you ask me if Nintendo Switch has enough performance, I wouldn’t say it lacks. However, game developers generally want more and we always want to incorporate a lot of elements that go beyond the limitations of the hardware. Since the Famicom, we’ve worked on how to fit these elements into a framework with certain limitations, and our job is to figure out how to create a fun game within these limitations. I think some interesting content is created as a result of accommodating the limitations and we we’ve actually been able to make this happen.

This means that they do not have high concerns for what comes in the future in terms of development, continuing to innovate in certain details, but the graphic power will go down compared to the competitors. So yes, players can not expect such a strong jump in terms of appearance.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It is obvious that Nintendo was going to continue with technology below in comparison to the others, even so they manage to sell more than them, so there is no problem. The truth is, I already want to meet the successor to Switch and see how it is betting this time.