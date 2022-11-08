The price increase in consoles is something that remains in the minds of the public. Sony has already carried this out with the PS5 in multiple regions. Although Microsoft has not yet applied it on a large scale, we have already seen that in India the Xbox Series X|S went up. Along with this, people are still wondering if Nintendo will do the same with the switch. About, the company does not yet have concrete plans.

As part of the financial result for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese company was questioned about the possibility of seeing an increase in the future. As on other occasions, Nintendo has indicated that at the moment they have no plans to raise the price of Switch in any region. Nevertheless, they will continue to monitor the situation and carefully consider the way forward.

On this occasion, Nintendo’s statements make it clear that they do not intend to increase the price of the Switch at the moment, but the possibility of this happening in the future is not ruled out. Let us remember that, like other companies, the Big N has been affected by the shortage of semiconductors and other problems related to the production and distribution of consoles. In related topics, the total sales of the Switch have been shared, Splatoon 3and more games.

Editor’s Note:

Compared to the other companies, Nintendo is the only one that I don’t see increasing the price of its console. This is still a possibility, but the Big N would have already done so if this were the case. We can only wait and see how the company reacts to global problems.

Via: Bloomberg