Something of which there is no doubt is that nintendoswitch It is one of the most successful consoles in history, which currently has just over 125 million units distributed around the world. That itself has caused sales to drop substantially, and it shows in the remaining AAA releases, which are not many.

All this would indicate that the following console should be ready for 2024since for now there are not many games on the map from their own development studios, for now it is only known about Pikmin 4 and Metroid Prime 4. A few days ago another big one just came out, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomfor which enormous reasons for a switches for those who do not have it, there is none.

This is what the CEO of the company commented at the time:

Sales have been steady entering the fourth quarter, but in the seventh year of the Nintendo Switch, it might be difficult to increase unit sales with hardware-related initiatives alone. We want to maintain a high level of commitment to the hardware and create new demand by not only releasing new titles, but also by doing more to convey the appeal of existing titles. Nintendo Switch will be entering its seventh year of sales in March, and we see this as uncharted territory in the history of our dedicated video game platforms. In these circumstances it is difficult to imagine that hardware sales continue to grow at the same rate that they have done to date. However, there are titles in development for the Nintendo Switch, and new titles will continue to be proposed in the future.

Until now, the company is expected to dismiss the console with something quite big, and many see its departure at some point. Mario style odysseybut it seems that Nintendo You won’t bet on your plumber, at least until the new device comes out. Their sales expectation is 15 million before next April, which could be met if they bring out something striking.

Via: Nintendo Life

editor’s note: I really don’t know if taking out a Mario is the solution. Sure, it’s going to sell a lot in a matter of copies for being that saga, but more consoles is something that can be complicated. It would be much better if that game, if it exists, was released for the next generation.