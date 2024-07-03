For those who don’t know, Walmart’s official website usually sells all kinds of products nowadays, and it’s not just the supermarket chain that can offer its products inside the store, as they partner with people to put products outside the store. And recently, some bootleg games have been released. Nintendowhether in mods of retro console cartridges or even mods of games that have not been released on the continent but in a format that is considered physical.

A user known as teacher Stephen E. Dinehart IV hI made a post on LinkedIn talking about the discovery of the website Walmart that sells ROM hacks for games from the creators of Mario. Obviously, this is a third party selling these things through the website, but they find it strange that it doesn’t go through a pre-verification. In fact, in places like Temu either Aliexpress There are products of Nintendo DS unofficial ones that may be of concern.

Within his publication he has tagged the company and also the CEO of the part of United States, Doug Bowser, with a response that seems very calm: “I appreciate the visibility.” And that suggests that they have this kind of products without much concern. In addition, it is striking that they have not done anything about other sites that sell pirated items of their intellectual property.

It is possible that in the future they will speak directly with Walmartand something against the store may have already begun to emerge, as on two occasions Nintendo has cancelled pre-sales of new games to the chain, so it could be that they will no longer sell their products in the future. However, this last point is just speculation.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: I guess the product sales processes don’t go through very strict authorization, at least not with piracy.