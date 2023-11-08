The next console Nintendo It still holds many secrets, and one of them is related to games. As we saw with the PS5 and Xbox Series . Given this question, The Big N has issued a statement that will calm all those who fear losing their games with the arrival of the new console.

As part of the information provided by the second quarter of Nintendo’s current fiscal year, it has been mentioned that the Nintendo Account will play an important role in preserving the games that Nintendo Switch users have. The Big N has mentioned that prior to the existence of this account, transferring information between generations and consoles was complicated, but now it is easier to transfer purchase history, saved files and everything related to our user experience in the account.

While this doesn’t safely confirm backwards compatibility with the Switch 2, At least it gives us an indication that digital elements can be moved much more easily. between the current Switch and the next console from the Japanese company.

Considering that the Switch is a console that uses cartridges, there is a possibility that his successor will also make use of this, although at the moment there is nothing confirmed. On related topics, Nintendo shares have risen sharply. Likewise, Nintendo reveals when it would stop supporting the Switch.

Editor’s Note:

Backwards compatibility with the next Nintendo console is a delicate issue. On the one hand, having another system that uses cartridges makes it much easier to carry the Switch library to the next platform. However, there is also a greater benefit to having a system that makes use of traditional disks.

Via: Nintendo