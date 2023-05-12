The day arrived, at the time of writing this note there are hours left for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available or in your hands if you pre-ordered it in any online store. But that doesn’t mean we stop talking about how what fans hope will be another masterpiece in the saga came to be. Nintendo.

One of the surprises the company revealed was that the development of Tears of the Kingdom started right when it was completed Breath of the Wild. Although this sequel was announced until E3 2019. Both the director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and the producer of Breath of the Wild Eiji Aonuma, returned to continue their roles in Tears of the Kingdom and the reason was obvious. Many of the ideas and elements that were planned for Link’s debut in the nintendoswitchThey were good ideas that didn’t deserve to be scrapped entirely.

“There were a lot of ideas we wanted to include during development, but we had to make clear decisions about what couldn’t be in the game. Among the discarded options was the creation of additional zones in the sky or underground. We decided not to add anything involving flying and Aonuma told us if that was out of the question then he wanted to go underground. We ask you to please not make us develop that as well.”

This element of areas in the sky is one of the clearest that we can finally see taking shape in Tears of the Kingdom. It is also the main reason why the same map was used as in Breath of the Wild. Anyway, Tears of the Kingdom is temporarily located 6 years after the events of Breath of the Wildso it all makes sense.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: I will confess to you that I don’t know if I am more excited or overwhelmed by everything they say that this game brings. At least it looks like it’s going to be worth every penny you pay for it, with so much replay value and areas to explore.