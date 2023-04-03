Nintendo opened i preorder for the OLED Nintendo Switch in special edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but, at the moment, only for those who had registered on the waiting list, but in the meantime the official price is confirmed.

The new model of Nintendo Switch OLED can be purchased at price of 359.99 euros, but at the moment the pre-order through the official Nintendo store is reserved only for those who had previously registered to get news about it, which at the moment is no longer possible to do.

We remind you that the console in question, of which we also saw an unboxing video a few days ago, was officially announced last month and is characterized by particular aesthetic customizations themed with the game.

The package does not contain a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but only the particular console version. This has a particular design as regards the Dock and the Joy-Con, which incorporate graphic elements taken from the world of the game, including symbols, writings and drawings that appear to be taken from the world of Tears of the Kingdom.

The console should then also be made available in the shop starting April 28, so there should be a way to buy it even outside of this first very limited edition initiative.