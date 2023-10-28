For a couple of months now, rumors have begun to emerge about what the next Nintendo console would be, this with estimated release dates, even if there is a possibility of backward compatibility. And while the big N goes out to give statements to fans and the press, another theory emerges again that involves a function that could be considered very powerful for the device.

The information comes directly from the podcast Nate the Hate’s, where several rumors are reviewed, as well as some new information that has been told to the host about this presumably hybrid system. Towards the end of the most recent show, it was said to have been given the green light to report that the company’s new console from Japan will feature Ray Reconstruction.

For those who do not know the technology, this is the description of Nvidia:

Ray Reconstruction is a new option for developers to improve the image quality of their ray-traced titles and is offered as part of DLSS 3.5. It is a new AI model that creates higher quality ray-traced images for ray-traced intensive games and applications.

All this means that the console would want to get closer to the type of technologies that some mid-range computers use, those that have the ability to run currently released games, examples include Elden Ring And till starfield. However, it would be time to remain skeptical until the device is presented and its characteristics are confirmed.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It sounds to me like they will not really implement this technology in the console, since they do not want the final product to exceed the economic capacity of potential customers, so I do not think they will risk such an action. Anyway, we’ll see if it has all this inside when it is finally revealed to the public.