Amazon wants you to live the best video game experience and for this it has put the Nintendo Switch Neon console 32GB at a price you can't miss, since this item is for a limited time only.or it has a price of $4,596 pesos, which represents a saving of 48% compared to its original price of $8,799.

The Nintendo Switch, in its Neon versionis one of the most innovative and versatile consoles on the market. Offering a unique gaming experience that combines portability of a handheld console with the power of a desktop platform, offering a captivating experience for all ages.

The Nintendo Switch Neon provides an unparalleled gaming experience thanks to its modular design. You can play in portable mode, connecting the two controllers to the sides of the screen, allowing you to enjoy your favorite games on the go. Additionally, the console can be placed on its base to play on the TV, offering high-quality graphics and an immersive big-screen experience.

An interesting aspect of this console is the huge library of Nintendo Switch games offering a wide variety ofe titles ranging from epic adventures to multiplayer experiences exciting. Some of the most notable games that you can play on this console are:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: This title has been acclaimed by critics and players as one of the best games in history. Immerse yourself in a vast open world full of mystery and adventure as you explore the kingdom of Hyrule.

Super Mario Odyssey: Join Mario on an exciting adventure around the world as he tries to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser. With colorful and creative worlds, this game offers fun for the whole family.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: In this life simulator, players can create their own paradise on a desert island. Personalize your home, make new friends and enjoy the tranquility of island life.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: The latest installment in the popular Mario Kart racing series offers exciting tracks and characters for you to compete against your friends in local or online multiplayer.

With its innovative design and impressive catalog of games, the Nintendo Switch Neon continues to raise the bar in the video game industry. Whether playing at home or on the go, this console offers an unrivaled gaming experience that continues to captivate gamers around the world.