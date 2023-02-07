According to the latest financial report published by Nintendo, as of December 31, 2022 Nintendo Switch has reached altitude 122.55 million units sold in the world and in total were purchased 994.3 million games for the console and therefore we are very close to the billion mark.

Previous data spoke of 114.3 million consoles sold in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, so another 8 million Switch units have been placed in the meantime. According to data shared by Nintendo, a total of 14.91 million Switch units were sold in the current fiscal year, which is 21.3% less year-on-year, which is “mainly due to a shortage of supplies of semiconductors and other components that impacted production through the end of the summer.” Software sales were also down, with a -4% year on year, for a total of 172.11 million units.

On the software side, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet made a sensational debut, with ben 20.61 million units sold in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022. Excellent results also for Splatoon 3, with 10.13 million units, and Nintendo Switch Sports, which sold 8.61 million units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were the best sellers of the Nintendo Switch in the quarter ended December 2022

Well the digital delivery: Increased revenue generated by Nintendo Switch Online, which helped boost digital sales to 310 billion yen, an increase of 21.5% year over year. Revenues from the mobile market, on the other hand, fell by 2.3% to a total of 38.9 billion yen.

The end result is that total revenues reached 1,295.1 billion yen (approx 9.13 billion euros), while operating profit was 410.5 billion yen (about 2.98 billion euros).