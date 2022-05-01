A Japanese newspaper, The Nikkei, reported that sales forecasts for Nintendo Switch will be around 20 million units for the current fiscal year (which began on April 1, and will run until March 31, 2023).

The difference with last year’s sales forecasts, which wanted three million more, is dictated by a lack of components that continues to limit supply in the face of consistently high demand. The results of the past fiscal year for a month will be shared on 10 May.

The Nikkei says the still high demand for the device cannot be fully matched because Nintendo still expects component shortages to restrict supply. Nintendo will report its full year earnings for last fiscal (always includes a fiscal for the one after that) on May 10. – Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 30, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



However, 20 million units to sell in a year are not few, and it is true that there is always demand for the Switch. At this point, we can expect that, in parallel, the videogame offer on Nintendo’s hybrid will remain consistent: the postponement of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild it could represent an extension of the Switch life cycle, so a still high sales forecast is well feasible.