Nintendo made a surprise announcement a charging base for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllersthe Joy-Con Charging Stand, which will be available in stores starting October 17. The price of the accessory has not yet been revealed.
The charging base has been designed for recharge two Joy-Con (also in the NES version) extra to those we keep connected to the Nintendo Switch, for all situations in which you need to use four controllers for multiplayer games.
As you can see in the photos, the Joy-Con Charging Stand, available exclusively in the gray color, can be used precisely with stand or withoutand is powered via a USB-C cable.
The announcement has so far only appeared on the company’s social media channels. English division of Nintendobut we imagine that the date will also be valid for Italy. Maybe a confirmation will arrive in the next few hours.
It took seven years…
The most curious aspect of the Joy-Con Charging Stand announcement is the fact that it arrived a good seven years after the launch of Nintendo Switchjust days after achieving a record as the longest-running Nintendo console ever.
As can also be seen from the comments on Nintendo UK’s post, users are happy with the announcement of an official charging base that will go to solve a concrete problem for those who own more than two Joy-Con, but are wondering why it took so long.
#Nintendo #Switch #arrival #official #charging #base #JoyCon #heres
Leave a Reply