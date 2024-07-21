Nintendo made a surprise announcement a charging base for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllersthe Joy-Con Charging Stand, which will be available in stores starting October 17. The price of the accessory has not yet been revealed.

The charging base has been designed for recharge two Joy-Con (also in the NES version) extra to those we keep connected to the Nintendo Switch, for all situations in which you need to use four controllers for multiplayer games.

As you can see in the photos, the Joy-Con Charging Stand, available exclusively in the gray color, can be used precisely with stand or withoutand is powered via a USB-C cable.

The announcement has so far only appeared on the company’s social media channels. English division of Nintendobut we imagine that the date will also be valid for Italy. Maybe a confirmation will arrive in the next few hours.