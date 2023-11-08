The thoughts of most fans turn to Nintendo’s next console, however in the company’s future plans there is a desire to support Nintendo Switch for a long time to comewhich, according to the words of President Shuntaro Furukawa, he will continue to receive new games in the future “without being tied to the traditional concept of the life cycle of a console”.

The comment from the boss of the big N arrived together with the financial results of the Kyoto company relating to the second fiscal quarter published during the night, from which we also learned that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has reached 4.3 million copies sold.

“Nintendo Switch will enter its eighth year in March 2024,” Furukawa said. “We will continue to release new titles and content for Nintendo Switch without being constrained by the traditional concept of the console lifecycle.”

Furukawa added: “In the future, we would like to continue to see many consumers playing Nintendo Switch and maintain our commercial momentum.”