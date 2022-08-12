In an article published on the well-known site Nikkeithere is an article on the rising costs of production of consoles Switch. Despite the unfavorable situation, Nintendo has no plans to raise the prices of Switch consoles at the moment.

Shuntaro Furukawapresident of the Japanese company, told Nikkei that he does not want to “forcing customers to exit the market“and to seek all possible solutions to prevent the price increases seen by consumers.

“I can tell you that we have a problem with the supply of components. However, I can assure you that Nintendo will continue to sell three Switch models: the standard option, the Switch Lite, and the OLED model. We go to great lengths to continue to deliver very high quality at an affordable price“said Furukawa.

Due to this problem, the production of Switches for next year could also be affected. However, the company still plans to reach the goal of 21 million consoles: “With the collaboration of various business partners, we are on track for improvement from the second half of this summer. But in terms of sales forecasts of 21 million. units for the fiscal year through March 2023, we only have a clear production outlook for this year. Other than that, things are uncertain. ”

Source: NintendoLife