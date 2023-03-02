Mario’s day, also known as the MAR10 day which is celebrated on March 10, the Big N will throw a nintendoswitch of 299 USD that will come with a code for one of three games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey.

As if that weren’t enough, this package that comes with the standard version of nintendoswitchalso includes a package of Super Mario Bros movie stickers and also brings two Joy-Con in the characteristic red color of the plumber.

If you’re one of those who don’t have this console yet, this might be the best deal because it’s not only competitively priced, it comes with decent games, attractive extras, and details that might please someone looking for something good, without falling into collectible extremes.

Nintendo will be able to offer Mario games for Nintendo Switch for MAR10 Day

Let’s say you already have your Nintendo Switch and what you’re missing are games. From March 10 to 23 we will have Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3 on sale.

Then, from March 24 to April 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be on sale.

Source: Nintendo

Also remember that here comes the fourth wave of content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for nintendoswitch which is released on March 9. If that wasn’t enough, a promotion will be running where entrants can seek to win a trip to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood and much more.

“With a wide variety of activities throughout the month, we want all Mario fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day.said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications.

“We hope fans of all ages find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create lasting memories that make them smile, whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom on Super Nintendo. World at Universal Studios Hollywood”.

How about? Do you like the idea? Do you like the month of Mario? Don't have a Nintendo Switch?