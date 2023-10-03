There is certainly great anticipation for the successor to Nintendo Switchwhich barring surprises should arrive in stores next year, however the Kyoto company intends to support his console for a long time to comeso much so that it plans to release new games at least until March 2025according to the words of President Shuntaro Furukawa.
In an interview with the Japanese portal Nikkei, the boss of the big N explained that the company plans to exploit the excellent commercial momentum of the Nintendo Switch by continuing to increase the console catalogwith new games also in development for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
“We are still working on Switch software for the fiscal year ending March 2025. We will continue to maintain momentum to further expand the Switch business,” Furukawa said.
“In the fiscal year ending March 2024, we will maintain the momentum of Zelda and Movie (Super Mario Bros. The Movie) during the holiday sales season. In terms of hardware, we will maximize requests not only for new purchases, but also for second units and replacements.”
Nintendo Switch continues to post impressive sales numbers
Despite being launched in 2017, Nintendo Switch still achieves very high sales numbers, thanks to extremely successful exclusives which often populate the top positions of the sales charts such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Pokémon series and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, just to give a few examples. Last August the company announced that the console has sold nearly 130 million units worldwide.
From this point of view, the desire to continue to support Nintendo Switch for a few more years is not surprising and in this sense this is also confirmed by the numerous thick exits of the next few months and those already confirmed for 2024, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach: Showtime! and the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.
At this point it is also reasonable to think that some of the productions of Nintendo’s first-party teams arriving in 2024 and 2025 could be cross-gen titles, that is, usable both on Switch and on the console’s successor. We’ll see.
