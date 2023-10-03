There is certainly great anticipation for the successor to Nintendo Switchwhich barring surprises should arrive in stores next year, however the Kyoto company intends to support his console for a long time to comeso much so that it plans to release new games at least until March 2025according to the words of President Shuntaro Furukawa.

In an interview with the Japanese portal Nikkei, the boss of the big N explained that the company plans to exploit the excellent commercial momentum of the Nintendo Switch by continuing to increase the console catalogwith new games also in development for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

“We are still working on Switch software for the fiscal year ending March 2025. We will continue to maintain momentum to further expand the Switch business,” Furukawa said.

“In the fiscal year ending March 2024, we will maintain the momentum of Zelda and Movie (Super Mario Bros. The Movie) during the holiday sales season. In terms of hardware, we will maximize requests not only for new purchases, but also for second units and replacements.”