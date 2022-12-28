Since we can remember, it has been handled that the nintendoswitch It will have or should have a PRO version, as happened at the time with the 3DS, a laptop that had its revision and, incidentally, very few exclusive games that took advantage of it.

Now, from time to time it happens that some kind of rumor spreads or some important media confirms the data with all possible sources and nothing ever happens. On this occasion, the editors in charge of Digital Foundry bring an interesting piece of information that may make many sad.

John Linneman stated that at some point there was going to be an improved Nintendo Switch in the middle of the generation, especially since there were developers with whom the subject was discussed., however, it did not happen. Let’s say There was a change of plans or the idea was never materialized as such.

In addition, one detail that the editor of Digital Foundry points out is that the Japanese company does not do so well after it has successful hardware. Such was the case of the jump from the Wii to the Wii U, an issue that they want to avoid.

From here comes pure assumptions of what the successor to the hybrid console that has sold more than 100 million units to date should be like: if it should have backward compatibility, if it should be the same, but stronger and other ideas.

Nintendo Switch and its different models

In what is discussed if we see a supposed Super Nintendo Switch Pro or any other idea that separates the market again into a portable and a home consoleIt’s worth remembering how many different models Nintendo’s latest hit has.

let’s start with the launch model, let’s say this was the most basic and the one that surely sold the most. Then we have the “the red box” It is understood that this is an improved version of the first, but certainly in much more superficial sections, not so much technical.

Then came the Lite version, which is 100% portable and cannot be connected to a television, plus it loses certain basic functions of the original model. OLED is the one that gets a major tweak, starting with the screen, which is a bit larger and is, as the name suggests, OLED. The stack in this latest revision also got a lot better.

