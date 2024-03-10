The era of portable consoles has gained momentum with the Nintendo Switch. Since this video game console offers very comfortable playability both when you are at home and when you go out for a walk.

However, in the world of technology there are also other options that have stood out for offering solid performance and playability comparable to high-performance consoles or PC gamers. One of them is the Steam Deck.

It is in this scenario that we have decided to confront the Nintendo Switch with the Steam Deckto confirm which one has the best quality-price ratio.

nintendo switch

nintendo switch is a hybrid video game console launched by Nintendo in 2017. It is characterized by combining portability and the ability to connect to a television to enjoy a big screen gaming experience with friends and family.

Some interesting aspects regarding its gameplay are that nintendo switch It features Joy-Con controls that can be used independently in each hand or joined together on the console. While its game catalog includes exclusive titles from franchises such as Mario Bros, Zelda, Pokémon among others.

Yes ok Its graphic power is not comparable with tabletop consoles Like the PlayStation or Xbox, the Nintendo Switch offers crisp graphics and a smooth gaming experience whether used handheld or on a TV.

Regarding its price, this device usually has a price that ranges from $5,000 to $7,000while most of their popular games usually have a price between $800 – $1,300 pesos.

Steam Deck

Steam Deck It is a portable console developed by Valve Corporation that is characterized by offering performance similar to high-performance consoles. These are designed to run PC games through the Steam digital distribution platform.

In terms of power, Steam Deck is equipped with an AMD Zen 2 processor quad-core and AMD RDNA GPU with advanced architecture that provides significant performance compared to other portable consoles.

The screen is touch is 7-inch LCD with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. This screen offers a clear and vibrant visual experience, ideal for enjoying games both indoors and outdoors. And it also has the option of connecting to monitors and screens via a cable.

A highlight in its storage capacity that goes from 64GB to 512GB. In terms of price, this device It is around $8,000 to $19,000 Mexican pesos.

Both consoles have their strengths and weaknesses, making the choice between the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck ultimately down to the player's individual preferences. The Switch stands out for its versatility and attractive price, while the Steam Deck offers impressive performance and access to an extensive library of PC games.