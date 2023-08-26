The confirmation came directly from the team of the Italian developer poncle with a post on X, who claimed to be so moved that he cried garlic-flavored tears and thanked all the players for their support.

Vampire Survivors a huge success is also confirmed on Nintendo Switch where he conquered the top of the eShop sales charts in USA, UK and Japan.

Everyone likes Vampire Survivors, even Phil Spencer

Vampire Survivor is an action with roguelite elements that has managed to conquer many players over time thanks to its immediate and simple dynamics as damn fun and addictive. It is also one of the favorite games of Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s Xbox division, who has played it for 200 hours.

In the game we take on the role of various characters who will have to fight against hordes made up of thousands of enemies including demons and monsters of all kinds… excluding vampires, who are totally absent in the game despite the title.

Vampire Survivors, in addition to Switch, is also available on PC, Xbox, iOS, Android and as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The debut on the Nintendo console was accompanied by local co-op modeof which you can read our review.