The year is coming to an end and that means that video game companies have begun to release the summaries of each user, where you can see the featured games as well as the applications. sony He was one of the first to mention that the query can now be made and of course Nintendo He didn’t want to be left out of the party.

Users can visit the official application that will reveal how many video games they have played throughout 2022, to this are added the titles to which the player returned to continue spending the large number of hours. But that’s not all, the genres most played by the user are also included, as well as the most played titles per month.

If you want to consult the information in your account, we invite you to follow the following link.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: In my case, I’m quite surprised that I’ve spent more than 50 hours in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, even though it didn’t seem like an excessively good game to me. Of course, I like that Kirby and The Forgotten Land appears in my statistics.