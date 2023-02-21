Nintendo has released thesystem update 16.0.0 for family consoles Nintendo Switch. The update does not bring substantial news for the players, even taking into consideration the hidden changes not mentioned in the official notes and traditionally discovered by the dataminer OatmealDome.

In any case, according to the Nintendo support page, the Switch firmware 16.0.0 improves overall system stability and transform to “???” the irregular nicknames of users, who can then change it through the profile settings. Below are the concise official notes of the update:

User nicknames that cannot be used will be replaced by “???” which can be updated from your profile settings.

General system stability improvements to improve user experience.

According to the discoveries of the dataminer OatmealDome, in addition to the innovations officially announced by Nintendo, the system update brings some minor changes to the operating systemwhich in any case do not change the experience of the vast majority of players one iota.

In particular, it has changed how the console keeps track of “forbidden words” and updated its database with new keywords. Also it seems that some texts of the operating system have been updated to fix some typos or to improve the phrasing.

Other minor changes concern the QR Code in the “Have a question about Nintendo Switch?” which now uses an HTTPS URL and changed the “HDMI” logo in the legal notice.

Furthermore, the console’s internal internet browser has been updated, new error messages have been added and the new “G4” authorization certificate has been created for servers, where at the moment all those currently active use the “G3” code. All things that, as mentioned above, should not have significant impacts for the user.

Staying on the subject, today Microsoft announced that it has signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo, where it pledges to bring the Call of Duty series to Switch and upcoming Nintendo consoles.