From now on thesystem update 15.0.1 from Nintendo Switch. As you can guess from the number of the new version, this is a minor update that does not bring particularly important news for the console of the great N. According to the official notes, in addition to the inevitable stability improvements, they have been fixed some problems related to using DLC ​​on a non-primary console and taking screenshots.

According to the official notes, translated into Italian, here are the news of the Nintendo Switch firmware 15.0.1:

Fixed an issue that caused error code 2181-1000 that occurs when playing a DLC from a console other than the main one.

Fixed an issue that prevented capturing screenshots during specific gameplay scenes for some titles.

General system stability improvements to improve the user experience.

As usual, the update also includes a number of small changes not mentioned in Nintendo’s official notes. In particular, according to the findings of dataminer OatmealDome The list of banned Japanese words has been expanded to include terms like “disappear”, “go to hell” and “shut up”. Furthermore, the internal browser and system apps seem to have been updated, probably to eliminate some bugs and improve their stability.

Today’s Nintendo Switch system update follows version 15.0.0 released on October 11, 2022. Again we are talking about a minor update that hasn’t made major changes for console users.