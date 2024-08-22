Famitsu has published the Physical video game and console sales data for Japanfor the days between August 5th and 18th. Let’s start by looking at the best-selling platforms:
- OLED Switches – 73,867
- PS5 – 37,823
- Switch Lite – 30,243
- Switch – 23.087
- PS5 Digital Edition – 9,096
- Xbox Series X – 4,364
- Xbox Series S – 66
- PS4 – 54
Nintendo Switch OLED continues to be the most successful console, with PS5 right behind in standard format. PS5 Digital Edition does not achieve great results instead. PS4 continues to sell some units, even today.
Top 10 Best-Selling Games in Japan
Here is the ranking of the best-selling games in Japan in physical format in the reference period (the second value indicates total sales since the release)
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 32,372 / 255,991
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 30,498 / 5,962,690
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 25,038 / 1,388,180
- [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles – 21,270 / New
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 21,167 / 1,121,685
- [NSW] Minecraft – 20,638 / 3,605,813
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 19,976 / 7,878,406
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 16,611 / 182,975
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 13,891 / 1,916,034
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Violet – 12,423 / 5,394,601
As you can see, the entire Top 10 is made up of games Nintendo Switchwhich is not particularly rare. Furthermore, since it is the end of August, there is a single novelty: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles, which however fails to reach the podium. Furthermore, as always, the bulk of the ranking is made up of Nintendo Switch exclusive games.
