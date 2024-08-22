Famitsu has published the Physical video game and console sales data for Japanfor the days between August 5th and 18th. Let’s start by looking at the best-selling platforms:

OLED Switches – 73,867

PS5 – 37,823

Switch Lite – 30,243

Switch – 23.087

PS5 Digital Edition – 9,096

Xbox Series X – 4,364

Xbox Series S – 66

PS4 – 54

Nintendo Switch OLED continues to be the most successful console, with PS5 right behind in standard format. PS5 Digital Edition does not achieve great results instead. PS4 continues to sell some units, even today.