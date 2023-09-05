Nintendo has unveiled three new bundles dedicated to Nintendo Switch which will be available for purchase starting next year October 20th. The first two are entirely dedicated to the universe of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they will see a pattern of Nintendo Switch Lite inspired by the beloved game in two different colors: coral And turquoise. The title will be pre-installed in both console color variants.

The third bundle is instead dedicated to Nintendo Switch Sports and will let us buy one Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con in Neon Red and Neon Blue. In addition to the console and the pre-installed game we will also receive a leg band and a code individual quarterly subscription for the Nintendo Switch service Online.

