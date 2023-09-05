Nintendo has unveiled three new bundles dedicated to Nintendo Switch which will be available for purchase starting next year October 20th. The first two are entirely dedicated to the universe of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they will see a pattern of Nintendo Switch Lite inspired by the beloved game in two different colors: coral And turquoise. The title will be pre-installed in both console color variants.
The third bundle is instead dedicated to Nintendo Switch Sports and will let us buy one Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con in Neon Red and Neon Blue. In addition to the console and the pre-installed game we will also receive a leg band and a code individual quarterly subscription for the Nintendo Switch service Online.
Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.
NINTENDO SWITCH SPECIAL BUNDLES WITH ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS AND NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS COMING TO EUROPE OCTOBER 20
Nintendo Switch Lite with a new design inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle will arrive in Europe later this year
September 5, 2023 – Nintendo announces the arrival in Europe of some new bundles Nintendo Switch.
Two new bundles Nintendo Switch Liteavailable in coral and turquoise, offer a design inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and include the game pre-installed, allowing players to create their own island paradise and take it with them wherever they go. The two bundles will launch on October 20.
Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, lightweight console with integrated controls and designed exclusively for play on the go. Its portability gives gamers the opportunity to take some “me time” wherever they are, whether it’s on the road, on the couch or in your backyard. In addition, Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with all Nintendo Switch software that can be played in handheld mode including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the imminent Super Mario Bros. Wonderdue out October 20.
A Nintendo Switch console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con will also join the line-up on the same day, with Nintendo Switch Sports pre-installed, a leg band and a code for an individual membership Nintendo Switch Online of three months. Anyone can pick up a Joy-Con controller and compete across the real world in seven action-packed sports: volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, chanbara, tennis and golf. Players can use the included Leg Wrap accessory to pull off prodigious shots in penalty shootout, one-on-one and four-on-four matches.
The new Nintendo Switch bundles will launch in Europe on October 20: two dedicated to Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing: New Horizons available in coral and turquoise and one that includes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Sports.
