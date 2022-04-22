the ex-supervisor of a repair center who worked on contract for Nintendo revealed that they were in the US thousands of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con to repair every week. This overhead has created some problems.

Precisely, the ex-employee he told Kotaku that at one point “there were easily thousands of Joy-Con arriving every week. We had to create a whole new department just for Joy-Con repair.”

As indicated, in the 2017-2018, the Joy-Con sent by the players were simply replaced, but after a year Nintendo requested the repair center to repair every single controller. This increased the workload of the center and the employees, who often did not speak English, had communication problems, longer and longer shifts and found themselves in a stressful environment and this caused a lot of problems with repairs.

OLED switch

The whole speech refers to the well-known problems of Joy-Con Drift of the Nintendo Switch controllers that also caused a class action against the Japanese company, which then stopped demanding payment for repairs and provided compensation to those who had previously paid for the repair.

The Nintendo president offered the first public apology Joy-Con drift company during an investor Q&A in June 2020.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers with Joy-Con controllers,” he said Shuntaro Furukawa. “We are continuing to improve our products, but Joy-Cons are currently subject to a class action lawsuit in the United States and it is a pending issue, so we cannot comment on any specific actions we may take.”

Nintendo said last October that the Joy-Con included with OLED switch they are “the latest version”, with improvements made to combat drift of analog sticks. However, the general manager of Nintendo’s technology development division also said that all analog sticks wear out over time because the parts are physically in contact.

“For example, car tires wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate,” said Ko Shiota. “So, with this same premise, we asked ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how can both uptime and durability coexist? It’s something we face all the time.”