The Wide Care program, moreover a rather unprecedented move for Nintendo, is therefore destined to close after a year of activity, with the conclusion set for the August 31, 2023 with the impossibility of activating other subscriptions from that date.

Practically a year ago, Nintendo had launched a extended warranty program For Nintendo Switch called “Wide Care”, initially available only in Japan but where it is destined to remain and end, given that the company has announced its closure set for this August.

The Wide Care extended warranty program for Nintendo Switch

The Wide Care extended warranty program is sort of subscription which costs 200 yen a month (about $1.50 a month) or 2000 yen a year ($15) and covers free repairs for the Nintendo Switch console, Joy-Con controllers, dock, and power adapter.

It is not clear what kind of damages are covered, since most accidental damages are probably not covered by the program, but it allows subscribers up to 6 repairs per year to the different components of the system.

The fact is that we will not be able to try it directly in our area, since the program has been officially canceled by Nintendo these days. Those who are already subscribers should still have guaranteed repairs until the end of the contract, which could last until July 2024, if an annual subscription has been signed in these days.

Nintendo has not provided precise explanations as to why this closure. Meanwhile, rumors are multiplying about the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 that could arrive next year.