The Nintendo Switch eShop has been updated and now includes information regarding dimensions of some of the games coming to the console in the coming weeks and months, including the remake of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal And Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

As regards the remake of the RPG published in 2004 on Game Cube, we are talking about 5.21 GB in total, while the remaster of the second thrilling adventure starring Luigi is around 3.1 GB. Let's see the complete list: