The Nintendo Switch eShop has been updated and now includes information regarding dimensions of some of the games coming to the console in the coming weeks and months, including the remake of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal And Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.
As regards the remake of the RPG published in 2004 on Game Cube, we are talking about 5.21 GB in total, while the remaster of the second thrilling adventure starring Luigi is around 3.1 GB. Let's see the complete list:
- Tengoku Struggle: Strayside – 6.99GB
- Hatsumira: From the Future Undying – 6.9GB
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 5.21GB
- Lunar Lander Beyond – 4.61GB
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD – 3.1GB
- Saviorless – 1.5GB
- April's Diary – 1.3GB
- Labyrinthia Nightmares: The Journey of Little Fluffypuff – 743MB
- OTXO – 742MB
- Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator – 612MB
- Escape Fear: Hide And Seek Horror – 567MB
- Hentai Girls Panic – 487MB
- Soul Dog TD – 411MB
- SUSHI Shot Online – 315MB
- Last Bloody Snack – 303MB
- Monster Panic – 260MB
- Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave – 234MB
- Stunt Paradise – 215MB
- Colony Defense – The Ultimate Minimalist Tower Base Defense Game – 186MB
- Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator – 179MB
- Blind Shot – 166MB
- Aha! Let's Photo Hunt! – 150MB
- Crypt Stalker – 143MB
- Sector 98 – 90MB
- Zombies, Aliens and Guns – 82MB
- Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook – 64MB
- Western Frontier – 51MB
- Demon Drop DX – 37MB
Debut in stores in a few months
Naturally in the list above the two exclusives created by the Nintendo teams represent the main course and we won't even have to wait long to play them. In fact, the first to arrive will be Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Portal on May 23rd, followed by Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on June 27th.
Even before that, the appointment to mark on the calendar is the one with Princess Peach: Showtime!, which will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from March 22, 2024 and is already promising very well.
