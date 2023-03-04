Give Me Toilet Paper! For Nintendo Switch is a Japanese game that tells the universal vicissitudes of those who, sitting on the toilet to fulfill their important needs, realize at a certain point that the toilet paper roll it has sold out. How to survive? But using i motion sensors joy-cons to roll a new scroll through levels full of legal traps that want to stop him from getting to relieve ours, of course.

To play you need a board, a roll of toilet paper and a joy-con. To explain how the game works, a special video was also made, in which we see a player putting the joy-con in the untouched roll, and then using handkerchiefs to fix it, so that it does not come out. After making sure that the controller is firmly on the roll, ours starts playing by rolling it on the table.

Also worth a look presentation trailer of Give Me Toilet Paper!, which shows us a desperate businessman waiting for his roll of toilet paper, who explodes in a deep show of love when he receives it.

What to say? Luckily there are still the Japanese to remind us that video games can be cheerful and also based on crazy and intriguing ideas like this one. If you are interested, Give me toilet paper! is available on Nintendo eShop for 4€.