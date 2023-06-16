THE Summer sales of Nintendo eShop have expanded today by welcoming a second round of offers involving hundreds of games Nintendo Switch. This time we also find noble exclusives of the big N portable console, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Kirby and the Lost Land.
All offers are valid until 25 June 2023you can consult the complete list at this address or directly from the eShop from the console. Below, however, we offer you a selection of the new promotions added today, which add up to the equally inviting ones of last week, which are still valid.
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
- Kirby and the Lost Land at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
- Astral Chain for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
- Dark Souls Remastered at 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim for 23.99 euros, 60% discount
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- Monster Hunter Rise at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for 35.99 euros, 60% discount
- GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition at 29.99 euros, 60% discount
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet at 9.99 euros, 33% discount
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
- Immortals Fenyx Rising at 11.99 euros, 80% discount
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 13.99 euros, 65% discount
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- Live a Live for 24.99 euros, 50% discount
