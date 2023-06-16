THE Summer sales of Nintendo eShop have expanded today by welcoming a second round of offers involving hundreds of games Nintendo Switch. This time we also find noble exclusives of the big N portable console, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Kirby and the Lost Land.

All offers are valid until 25 June 2023you can consult the complete list at this address or directly from the eShop from the console. Below, however, we offer you a selection of the new promotions added today, which add up to the equally inviting ones of last week, which are still valid.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at 39.99 euros, 33% discount

Kirby and the Lost Land at 39.99 euros, 33% discount

Astral Chain for 39.99 euros, 33% discount

Dark Souls Remastered at 19.99 euros, 50% discount

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim for 23.99 euros, 60% discount

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for 19.99 euros, 50% discount

Monster Hunter Rise at 15.99 euros, 60% discount

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for 35.99 euros, 60% discount

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition at 29.99 euros, 60% discount

Kirby’s Dream Buffet at 9.99 euros, 33% discount

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set at 14.99 euros, 75% discount

Immortals Fenyx Rising at 11.99 euros, 80% discount

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 13.99 euros, 65% discount

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 19.99 euros, 50% discount

Live a Live for 24.99 euros, 50% discount

What do you think, is there any offer that particularly appeals to you? Let us know in the comments below.