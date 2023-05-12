On the sidelines of the financial results released this week, Nintendo also reiterated its plans regarding the price Of Nintendo Switch and his gamesadvocating what the company’s current view is and for the current fiscal year.

With its 125.62 million consoles sold worldwide, Nintendo Switch continues to be an extremely requested console, despite sales in the last fiscal year having dropped and a further decline is expected for the current new year. Despite this, Nintendo has no plans for price changes for Nintendo Switch.

This means the price of the console it won’t increase but it won’t decrease either, at least according to the plans announced by Shuntaro Furukawa. During a meeting with shareholders staged after the release of financial results, which also showed 1 billion games sold in total on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s president confirmed that the company continues to “monitor the situation” regarding prices, therefore it is not said that there will be no changes, but that at the moment there is no plan on changes to these.

As for the price of the games, Furukawa reiterated that this comes established “case by case”which can lead to different prices for different games. The question had recently been raised because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appeared on the US market with a higher price than the standard price of the other Nintendo Switch titles, but this remains a particular case and linked to that specific market.

In Italy, the game arrived with the same price as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 69 euros, which is higher than the standard average price of Nintendo Switch games but still tied to the previous one.