Nintendo could evaluate a price increase of the consoles Nintendo Switch in the future, contrary to what has been promised in the past, as reported by Bloomberg journalist Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter, based on the statements made by company spokespersons during the last meeting with shareholders.

As reported by Mochizuki, Nintendo for the moment has no plans for any increase, so the prices of Nintendo Switch, Lite and OLED will remain stable in the coming months. However, the company will continue to closely monitor the situation in the global market and possibly evaluate the idea of ​​inflating the prices of its consoles.

In August, Nintendo had stated that it would not increase the prices of Nintendo Switch, in response to the doubts and concerns raised by Sony’s choice to inflate the prices of PS5 Standard and Digital by 50 euros.

Microsoft had also stated in the summer that there were no plans for price increases for Xbox Series X and S. However, a few weeks ago Phil Spencer explained that the Redmond company will not be able to keep the prices of its products stable forever, thus suggesting possible increases for consoles, Game Pass and games.

We are in a critical period for the global market and in particular for technological products and luxury goods, which also include video games and consoles, which will probably continue for a long time to come. From this assumption it is clear that Nintendo now prefers to take a less clear-cut position on the issue, like Microsoft, as the market could evolve unpredictably in the future. On the other hand, a price increase for the Switch in 2023 could be considered a rather controversial decision, considering that the console has been on the market since 2017.