Nintendo launched or new New Year’s Sale of Nintendo eShop, offering hundreds of discounts on games Nintendo Switch for the beginning of 2023, active from today until January 8, 2023.

Find the complete list at this address on the Nintendo eShop, but it’s a really large selection of games from the Nintendo Switch digital catalog. We obviously recommend looking directly inside the Store, because the titles on sale are so many that they cannot be completely included in a list, but among these there are truly opportunities not to be missed.

We limit ourselves here to reporting the games that have been most highlighted by Nintendo for its New Year’s Sale 2023:

Return to Monkey Island – 19.99 euros

Kirby’s Dream Buffet – €10.49

Cult of the Lamb – 19.99 euros

WarioWare: Get It Together! – 34.99 euros

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – 29.99 euros

Disney Dreamlight Valley – 22.49 euros

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 15.99 euros

Pikuniku – 3.24 euros

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 6.79 euros

Neon White – €17.49

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 5.99 euros

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 39.99 euros

Sonic Mania – 9.99 euros

Super Mario Party – 39.99 euros

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 7.49 euros

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 39.99 euros

Person 5 Royal – 41.99 euros

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 29.99 euros

Metro 2033 Redux – 4.99 euros

In any case, we refer you to Official Nintendo eShop page on the New Year’s Sales to search the complete catalogue. We remind you that the discounts are active from today until 8 January 2023.