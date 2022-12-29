Nintendo launched or new New Year’s Sale of Nintendo eShop, offering hundreds of discounts on games Nintendo Switch for the beginning of 2023, active from today until January 8, 2023.
Find the complete list at this address on the Nintendo eShop, but it’s a really large selection of games from the Nintendo Switch digital catalog. We obviously recommend looking directly inside the Store, because the titles on sale are so many that they cannot be completely included in a list, but among these there are truly opportunities not to be missed.
We limit ourselves here to reporting the games that have been most highlighted by Nintendo for its New Year’s Sale 2023:
- Return to Monkey Island – 19.99 euros
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet – €10.49
- Cult of the Lamb – 19.99 euros
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – 34.99 euros
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – 29.99 euros
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – 22.49 euros
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 15.99 euros
- Pikuniku – 3.24 euros
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 6.79 euros
- Neon White – €17.49
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 5.99 euros
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 39.99 euros
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – 22.49 euros
- Sonic Mania – 9.99 euros
- Super Mario Party – 39.99 euros
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 7.49 euros
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 39.99 euros
- Person 5 Royal – 41.99 euros
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 29.99 euros
- Metro 2033 Redux – 4.99 euros
In any case, we refer you to Official Nintendo eShop page on the New Year’s Sales to search the complete catalogue. We remind you that the discounts are active from today until 8 January 2023.
#Nintendo #Switch #Years #Sale #games #eShop
Leave a Reply