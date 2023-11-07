Nintendo has officially updated i sales data relating to the last quarter and we can only applaud the great results that Nintendo Switch achieves even though 7 years have passed since the console was put on the market.

Currently, in fact, it appears that Nintendo Switch sold the beauty of 132 million copies. These numbers obviously take into account all versions of the console (OLED, classic and lite) and have increased by over 2 million units compared to the last semester.

In short, even if the Switch is increasingly struggling to keep up with its most up-to-date competitors, Nintendo’s console continues to be loved by the general public thanks to its Highest quality first party titles: for 2023 just think of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the very recent Super Mario Bros Wonder.

For comparison, what a huge success it was Nintendo Wii sold “only” 101 million units, while Sony’s “old gen” rival, the PS4sold 117 million copies, being beaten by Nintendo.

With the voices, which for the moment remain so, of one new Nintendo console in progress, it is nice to know that, at least until its announcement, there will be no shortage of news for Switch.