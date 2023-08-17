Started today i “Multiplayer Sale” of theeShop thanks to which you can add many to your collection Nintendo Switch games with multiplayer features up to 67% off.

The promotions are valid from today until 27 August 2023 and find the complete list on web version of the eShop or directly from your console. Among the games in promotion we find, among others, Mario Party Superstars, sold at 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, and the evergreen Animal Crossing: New Horizons, available at 44.99 euros with a 25% discount.