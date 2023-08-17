Started today i “Multiplayer Sale” of theeShop thanks to which you can add many to your collection Nintendo Switch games with multiplayer features up to 67% off.
The promotions are valid from today until 27 August 2023 and find the complete list on web version of the eShop or directly from your console. Among the games in promotion we find, among others, Mario Party Superstars, sold at 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, and the evergreen Animal Crossing: New Horizons, available at 44.99 euros with a 25% discount.
Below we’ve compiled a list of some of the hottest offers from the Switch eShop Multiplayer Sale.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 44.99 euros, 25% discount
-
Mario Party Superstars at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Vampire Survivors at 4.49 euros, 10% discount
-
Luigi’s Mansion 3 for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Kirby Star Allies for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Temtem at 30.14 euros, 33% discount
-
Monster Hunter Rise at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Mario Golf: Super Rush for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Mario Tennis Aces for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Wario Get It Together! At 34.99 euros, 30% discount
-
Pokkén Tournament DX at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Lego Worlds at 4.79 euros, 84% discount
-
Lego Harry Potter Collection at 10.79 euros, 73% discount
-
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at 19.79 euros, 67% discount
What do you think, is there any offer that particularly interests you? Let us know in the comments below.
