Nintendo has indicated the list of games coming in 2022 for Nintendo Switchas regards the exclusive first parties and not of major importance expected for the next few months of the year, although it is likely that this is still a partial list.

There are no particular news because it is a list of games that have already been known for some time, here’s what it is:

Nintendo Switch Sports – April 29th

Mario Strikers: Battle League – June 10

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – June 24

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – June 30th

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29

Splatoon 3 – 9 September

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – late 2022

Bayonetta 3 – late 2022

So what is most striking is the confirmation of Bayonetta 3 in the course of 2022, which was already known but difficult to take for granted, considering the long development period that the game has gone through so far, and above all the lack of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Campwhich appears not to be planned for this year yet.

The latter represents a particular case: the game was supposed to be released on April 8, 2022 but was postponed due to the war in Ukraine, but was essentially ready, so much so that a user was able to play it in advance by exploiting an error in the eShop.

Nintendo Switch: the games announced coming in 2022

At this point, Nintendo has probably not yet set a date and has no plans to put it on the official 2022 list, but it is likely to come out anyway by the end of the year.

On the other hand, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope does not appear either which was thought to arrive later in the year, but it is clear how this is list is still incompleteawaiting further announcements that Nintendo will make in the coming months and probably between spring and summer, with more titles that will be included in the 2022 lineup.

Meanwhile, today we have seen that Nintendo Switch has surpassed 107 million units sold worldwide.