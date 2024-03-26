Nintendo has published Update 18.0.0 for Nintendo Switch, its family of consoles. The innovations introduced are not many but they go beyond the classic improvement in stability.

Through the official website we can read that the 18.0.0 update includes:

a “15 minute” option for Auto-off mode when playing on TV in the power off settings

adding Korean as a supported language for the introductory video for Nintendo Switch parental controllers: when the console is set to Korean, the video can be found in the Settings -> Parental Controls section

General system stability improvements to improve user experience

There is therefore no big news, but Nintendo Switch updates rarely bring large changes.