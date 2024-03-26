Nintendo has published Update 18.0.0 for Nintendo Switch, its family of consoles. The innovations introduced are not many but they go beyond the classic improvement in stability.
Through the official website we can read that the 18.0.0 update includes:
- a “15 minute” option for Auto-off mode when playing on TV in the power off settings
- adding Korean as a supported language for the introductory video for Nintendo Switch parental controllers: when the console is set to Korean, the video can be found in the Settings -> Parental Controls section
- General system stability improvements to improve user experience
There is therefore no big news, but Nintendo Switch updates rarely bring large changes.
Nintendo Switch 2, what do we know?
While the Nintendo Switch continues to update, audiences around the world are trying to figure out what Nintendo wants to do with theirs next gaming console. Let's remember that nothing specific has been announced yet, but the common opinion is that it will be a sort of Nintendo Switch 2, which incorporates the dominant characteristics of the current console and enhances it on a technical level.
Furthermore, there has recently been talk of an alleged update to the Nintendo Switch 2 devkit that would allow us to go “one step further”.
