Nintendo Switch is the protagonist of a new one trailera sort of guide to hybrid console Japanese which aims to involve those who do not yet know its many peculiarities, even more so during the Christmas period.

With its 132.46 million consoles sold, Nintendo Switch it entered the homes of many people around the world and according to the rumors that are circulating with increasing insistence, Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in 2024.

However, the current model will not be shelved quickly, on the contrary probable backwards compatibility of the next Nintendo console will guarantee continued support, together with a repositioning in the price list which will make the price of the platform more accessible.