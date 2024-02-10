Nintendo has published the usual ones weekly rankings on best-selling games for Nintendo Switch through its official store, and demonstrate once again that Super Mario Bros. Wonder it is the best-selling game in overall terms, while Among Us remains in the lead when it comes to digital-only titles.
Let's see the global ranking for all games, including those also available in physical format:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked!: Special Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked! 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- It Takes Two
- Unravel Two
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- Overcooked!: All You Can Eat
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- NBA 2K24
- Suika Game
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Red Dead Redemption
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Monopoly
- Poppy Playtime
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Unpacking
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
As you can see, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remains the game to beat, and it won't be easy for at least a little while longer. Overcooked confirms itself as a game particularly loved by users of the Nintendo console, so much so that it placed in the top ten with two titles: Overcooked Special Edition and Overcooked 2, with the All You Can Eat version present in the top 30.
Digital games
Let's now see the ranking of games exclusively in digital:
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Poppy Playtime
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Sea of Stars
- Hollow Knight
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Lost in Random
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Human: Fall Flat
- One
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Dave the Diver
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Doom
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza
- Hole I
- Persona 4 Golden
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Trombone Champ
- Boomerang Fu
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
Between these, Among Us and Stardew Valley continue to prove to be all-time favorites.
#Nintendo #Switch #bestselling #games #week #Super #Mario #Bros #Among #lead
Leave a Reply