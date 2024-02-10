Nintendo has published the usual ones weekly rankings on best-selling games for Nintendo Switch through its official store, and demonstrate once again that Super Mario Bros. Wonder it is the best-selling game in overall terms, while Among Us remains in the lead when it comes to digital-only titles.

Let's see the global ranking for all games, including those also available in physical format:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Overcooked!: Special Edition Just Dance 2024 Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overcooked! 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft It Takes Two Unravel Two Among Us Stardew Valley Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Overcooked!: All You Can Eat Mario Party Superstars Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate NBA 2K24 Suika Game Nintendo Switch Sports Red Dead Redemption Kirby's Dream Buffet Mario vs. Donkey Kong Monopoly Poppy Playtime The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unpacking LEGO Harry Potter Collection Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Untitled Goose Game

As you can see, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remains the game to beat, and it won't be easy for at least a little while longer. Overcooked confirms itself as a game particularly loved by users of the Nintendo console, so much so that it placed in the top ten with two titles: Overcooked Special Edition and Overcooked 2, with the All You Can Eat version present in the top 30.