Anyone can forget their nintendoswitch somewhere in the house or even in your car. But, leave it on the dashboard of the car? Well, that’s what happened to this Reddit user. Who also realized the carelessness, when he saw his console flying after taking a curve in the road.

The consequences can be seen in the image below. With the edges of the screen scratched by the impact and the joy-cons completely destroyed. This friend came home to try to turn on his console and… it turned on!

So, apart from some war scars, all they had to do was go buy a couple of new joy-cons to continue enjoying their switches. Still, the community let you know that there could be internal damage such as an affected battery that could even explode.

The perfect excuse to get a new Switch, so our friend took the opportunity to reserve his special edition console from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and all happy. We just hope that the battery of the switches damaged does not cause problems.

Via: Reddit