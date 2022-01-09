In less than 5 years, Nintendo Switch managed to outperform total sales of the Nintendo Wii, none other than one of the best-selling consoles in history. Sales of the latest addition to the Big N amount to the astonishing figure of 101.88 million units – versus the 101.63 million Wii units in the world.

The list of consoles that have sold even more units continues, and Switch still has the opportunity to climb some other position: in fact, we find immediately after the first Playstation with 102.49 million pieces, then the Playstation 4 with a much larger gap, equal to 116.80 million in sales, up to the Game Boy (including the Game Boy Color) at the top of 118.49 million – practically as if every Italian citizen owned two Game Boys.

The United States is the place where Switch is most purchased (almost 35 million units), followed by Europe (on the threshold of 27 million) and Japan (22.98 million). On all these pieces were sold 681 million games, from launch until September 30, 2021. Following are the 10 best-selling games on Switch:

Switch is a great console, the results amply prove this

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 38.74 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 34.85 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 25.71 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 24.13 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 22.64 million Super Mario Odyssey – 21.95 million Super Mario Party – 16.48 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.83 million Splatoon 2 – 12.68 million Ring Fit Adventure – 12.21 million

According to an analyst, in the course of 2022 Switch could sell another 20 million pieces: if the forecast turns out to be correct, therefore, it will become the best-selling console in history.

Source: VGChartz