Like every weekend the eShop sales rankings Of Nintendo Switch. In the general one we find Just Dance 2024 in first place Edition, followed by the unstoppable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Compared to last week, therefore, there was a reversal in the first two positions, with Ubisoft's rhythm series reaching the top, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to second place. The rest of the top 30 as usual is represented by a large number of internal Nintendo productions accompanied by the usual suspects on the third-party side, such as Minecraft, EA Sports FC 24, Among Us and Hogwarts Legacy.