Like every weekend the eShop sales rankings Of Nintendo Switch. In the general one we find Just Dance 2024 in first place Edition, followed by the unstoppable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Compared to last week, therefore, there was a reversal in the first two positions, with Ubisoft's rhythm series reaching the top, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to second place. The rest of the top 30 as usual is represented by a large number of internal Nintendo productions accompanied by the usual suspects on the third-party side, such as Minecraft, EA Sports FC 24, Among Us and Hogwarts Legacy.
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
-
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
-
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
-
Overcooked 2
-
Nintendo Switch Sports
-
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-
Minecraft
-
Among Us
-
Suika Game
-
Stardew Valley
-
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
-
Mario Party Superstars
-
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
-
Portal: Companion Collection
-
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
-
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
-
Dave the Diver
-
Super Mario Party
-
Mortal Kombat 11
-
It Takes Two
-
Poppy Playtime
-
Unpacking
-
Bluey: The Videogame
-
Super Mario RPG
-
Pico Park
-
Hades
-
Unravel Two
-
EA Sports FC 24
Ranking of the best-selling games on eShop available only in digital format
Below we have reported the top 30 of the best-selling games of the week on available eShops only in digital format. In first and third place we find the evergreen Among Us and Stardew Valley, while in second Suika Game, the cute and colorful fruit-based puzzle game that has been at the top of the Nintendo Switch charts for months.
- Among Us
-
Suika Game
-
Stardew Valley
-
Dave the Diver
-
Poppy Playtime
-
Pico Park
-
Inside
-
The Jackbox Party Pack 3
-
Disney Dreamlight Valley
-
A Little to the Left
-
Hollow Knight
-
Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
-
Kirby's Dream Buffet
-
Heavenly
-
Limbo
-
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
-
Ori and the Blind Forest
-
Bowling Fever
-
Vampire Survivors
-
Cat Simulator
-
Boomerang Fu
-
One
-
Don't Starve Together
-
The Oregon Trail
-
Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
-
Little Nightmares
-
Stick Fight: The Game
-
Sea of Stars
-
Subnautica
-
Ultimate Chicken Horse
#Nintendo #Switch #Super #Mario #eShop #ranking #Dance #Mario #Kart
Leave a Reply