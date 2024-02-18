There eShop ranking this week sees it in first place again Super Mario Bros. Wonderdespite the fierce competition at home Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which debuts in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is third, for a podium entirely dedicated to the mustachioed plumber.
Let's see the top 30 in full:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package
- It Takes Two
- Poppy Playtime
- Mario Party Superstars
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Unravel Two
- Among Us
- Overcooked 2
- Suika Game
- Hades
- Metro Redux
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Windbound
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Inside
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
Tomb Raider Remaster dominates the digital-only game charts
In addition to the general ranking, the eShop also offers us a top 30 reserved for all those games available only in digital format. The appeal of Lara Croft's adventures was evidently very strong, with Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered taking the top spot, followed by the ever-green Stardew Valley and Poppy Playtime.
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Stardew Valley
- Poppy Playtime
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Windbound
- Inside
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Hollow Knight
- Final Fantasy VII
- Lost in Random
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
- Dave the Diver
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- The Game of Life 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Limbo
- Little Nightmares
- Sea of Stars
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- One
- Brotato
- Retro Bowl
- Human: Fall Flat
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Persona 4 Golden
