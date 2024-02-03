Super Mario Bros. Wonder also this week it stands at the top of the rankings best-selling games on theeShop of Nintendo Switch, with a surprising Overcooked: Special Edition in second place and Just Dance 2024 Edition on the lowest step of the podium. Below is the complete top 30.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked 2
- Minecraft
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Stardew Valley
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Cult of the Lamb
- It Takes Two
- Suika Game
- Mario Party Superstars
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- EA Sports FC 24
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Unravel Two
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Red Dead Redemption
- Super Mario Party
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Hole I
The usual suspects dominate the ranking of games available only digitally
As you may know, in addition to the normal ranking, the eShop also offers a dedicated list of games available exclusively in digital format. In this case we find evergreens in the lead, with Among Us in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and the colorful puzzle Suika Game. Let's see the top 30:
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Hole I
- Poppy Playtime
- Hollow Knight
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Subnautica
- Sea of Stars
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Boomerang Fu
- Human: Fall Flat
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
- Slime Ranchers
- Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Pico Park
- Stick Fight: The Game
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Vampire Survivors
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza
- One
- Neon Drifter – Cyber Racing
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
