Super Mario Bros. Wonder also this week it stands at the top of the rankings best-selling games on the eShop of Nintendo Switch, with a surprising Overcooked: Special Edition in second place and Just Dance 2024 Edition on the lowest step of the podium. Below is the complete top 30.

The usual suspects dominate the ranking of games available only digitally

As you may know, in addition to the normal ranking, the eShop also offers a dedicated list of games available exclusively in digital format. In this case we find evergreens in the lead, with Among Us in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and the colorful puzzle Suika Game. Let's see the top 30: