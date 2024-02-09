In a week full of rumors about the commercial turn that Microsoft could have in its entertainment division, the big N focused on offering compelling data on why nintendo switch It has become the third best-selling video game platform in history and wants to continue climbing positions.

According to the sales update, the Japanese company has distributed 140 million of consoles, placing itself only behind Nintendo DS (154) and PlayStation 2 (158)showing that seven years after its launch, this system is a benchmark in the community gamer.

nintendo switch It has also achieved another unprecedented record, as it now holds the throne of being the most sold console in the world. history of japan with 33 million, above any product in the range PlayStationin addition to maintaining very good numbers on the American continent.

The figures regarding software sales are merely impressive, since 65 titles first party have exceeded one million copies and the top three is headed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (60), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (45) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (34).

Likewise, productions such as Pikmin 4 and Super Mario RPG have obtained very significant results with 3 millions each. The first has become the most successful in the simulation saga and the famous plumber with role-playing overtones has performed better than the original title released on SNES during 1996.

The numbers mentioned above will continue to increase with the catalog that the hybrid console will receive during the first months of 2024. If it has already debuted Another Code: Recollectionthey will be added Mario vs. donkey kong, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

On the horizon and eventually a new issue of the NintendoDirectwhere the news will be announced in the medium term, it being feasible that something related to Donkey Kong Country to commemorate its 30th anniversary, coupled with a new installment or remasters of the franchise Pokemon.

nintendo switch has been a worldwide phenomenon and although it has been speculated that its successor could be released before the end of this year, the reality is that the production company of Super Mario Bros. will seek to exploit this hardware to the fullest, even being able to resort to a price drop at the end of its life cycle, which would make it possible to surpass the sales of the legendary PS2.