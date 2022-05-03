Companion players need two Nintendo Switch Online subscribed accounts to access them.

For just a few days, Nintendo Switch Sports has been on sale in stores around the world. The new title of Nintendo tries to make us enjoy different sports with a well-known proposal but, despite its success in sales, not everything is good news for the user.

As we read in gonintendoseveral users of Reddit have complained about a peculiarity of the latest release of the Big N: requires two paid online subscriptions to earn rewards in co-opor at least to access all that are available from the start of the game.

Both accounts must have an active subscriptionPlaying together in this type of title is essential, but players have found themselves with the bitter situation that, when they play cooperatively from the sofa at home and go to online multiplayer, only unlock rewards who has paid the subscription service. That is, the user account that does not have Nintendo Switch Online does not get the same treatment.

The person who joins you in co-op but whose account does not have the subscription is limited to two rewards before the subscription notice pops up, so the customization options are not the same even if you play on the same console with family members. In addition, Nintendo Switch Sports has a strong online component, so the prizes outside this modality are not the same, and the solution is to pay a family subscription, something that users have not liked.

Nintendo Switch Sports was released on April 29, although days before you could already know our opinion in 3DJuegos. Jesús Bella valued this new attempt for Wii Sports replay in an analysis in which he tells how his experience has been and if the title has enough variety and depth.

