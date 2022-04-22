Nintendo has released a new trailer dedicated to the soundtrack of Nintendo Switch Sportswhich will be available next April 29. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview the main theme that will accompany us during our sporting adventures. As previously anticipated within the game they will be present six different sports disciplineswhich we could play both alone and in the company of friends thanks to local and online multiplayer functions.

We leave you now with the new trailer for Nintendo Switch Sportswishing you a good vision as always.

Nintendo Switch Sports – Main theme

Fight for victory in this sports collection that puts you right in the middle of the action! Play with friends and family locally or online, or challenge other players near and far in this new installment of the series Wii Sports. Compete in six different sports, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chanbara using Joy-Con controllers to reproduce the movements you perform in the real world in the game. You can also connect the leg strap, included with the card version of the game, to a Joy-Con controller to kick the ball in Penalty Mode. Additionally, a seventh sport will be added with a free update this fall: golf! Nintendo Switch Sports will be available from April 29th. Pre-orders will open in Nintendo eShop shortly after the presentation ends. Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to participate in an Online Play Test on February 19th and 20th. More information is available on the website.

Source: Nintendo