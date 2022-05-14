In 2006, what would have been one of the luckiest consoles in Nintendo’s history was released, Wii. The innovative machine came out with a free game, designed to show all the features of the new motion sensor-based controller: the Wiimote. Everyone loved immediately Wii Sports, which turned out to be a pastime for families capable of placing tens of hundreds of thousands of consoles as a synonym for crazy evenings in company, moving a remote control waving as if you were really on a tennis court or bowling alley. Lots of Wii’s and lots of TVs smashed with controllers crashing into them later, the game returns exactly as it was on the Switch, with new sports, a new design, but essentially unchanged from the 2006 original. Tennis, bowling, football, volleyball, badminton and chanbara (wooden swords): this is the initial menu of Switch Sports, to which golf will be added as a free download and in the future, we assume, other sports. Everything is sold at a reduced price, 39 euros: this is the greatest point in favor of the operation, which in its physical version also offers the player a band to fix the Joy-Con to the leg.

Miis have been relegated to options, and to animate the activities of Switch Sports we find the Sportsmate, aesthetically much more pleasing even if they can be customized with very few options, but can be enriched by playing online and unlocking elements. The movements are obviously 1: 1 thanks to the technical characteristics of the Joy-Con, much more fluid then and generally with an excellent response. Obviously there are no technicalities or hyper realism in any of the proposed games, but the recognition of the movement is advanced enough to avoid the danger of just getting excited in front of the screen. If the sports are not very many, it must be said that some alone offer hours and hours of fun, such as volleyball. Some are less immediate than others because they require a synchrony between physical movements and with the keys, such as football, and finally others are slightly more advanced versions of the basic ones, such as badminton compared to tennis. Furthermore, it is surprising (but up to a certain point) how it was decided to give much more prominence to online gaming than local gaming. Even tutorials for bowling and tennis are missing, and generally the player is pushed to explore online as the primary way to compete. Here too, however, there are no particular emotions: no ranked match, no progression to points, zero track record. The only imperative is to play, in a photocopy of a video game with 16 years on the rump.

Technically, the HD and the redesign of the characters help to rejuvenate the product with a more modern and younger look, which not surprisingly already have brought this Nintendo revival to the top of the charts. This is an operation in its own way nostalgic, which for the first time does justice to the original title with a much more respectful formula compared to the sequels released on the Wii and Wii U: however, it is regrettable that the offer is very limited both to numerical level of playable sports, both in terms of additions to online modes. A party game at a reduced price that gives its best in local and online multiplayer is still a welcome addition to the Nintendo title park, but it is a genre that on Switch has so many rivals that it does not shine particularly, unless don’t miss those afternoons of 2006 with a brand new Wii.

Format: Switch publisher: Nintendo Developer: Nintendo EPD Vote: 6/10