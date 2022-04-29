Nintendo released the launch trailer for Nintendo Switch Sportsavailable starting today worldwide on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated within the title we will be able to have fun in well six different sports disciplineswhich we can face both alone and in the company of friends near and far thanks to local and online multiplayer modes.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Nintendo Switch Sportswishing you a good vision as always.

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS ARRIVES: A TOUR TO BRING FUN AND MOVEMENT THROUGHOUT ITALY

From April 30th Nintendo Switch Sports makes a stop in the main shopping centers in Italy

April 29, 2022 – Kicks off this weekend on Nintendo Switch Sports Toura traveling event that will bring fans discovering the brand new title for the console family Nintendo Switch dedicated to sport, movement but above all to shared fun: Nintendo Switch Sports. Nine stages for five weekends that will move the main shopping centers in Italy.

The Nintendo Switch Sports Tour will be kicked off by the IL GLOBO Shopping Center in Busnago (MI) and the IL CENTRO Shopping Center in Arese (MI) where is the April 30th and May 1st there will be a dedicated area.

A team of Nintendo experts, through two gaming stations, will accompany fans of all ages to discover the six sports present in Nintendo Switch Sports: Volleyball, Badminton, Soccer, Bowling, Chambara and Tennis.

Nintendo Switch Sports brings the fun and challenge of real sports to Nintendo’s latest home console, recalling the old glories of Wii Sports while adding exciting new features. As in the other titles in the series, Joy-Con controllers can be used to reproduce real-world movements in the game. Not only those of the arms, but also of the legs: for the first time, it will be possible to connect the leg band, included with the on-board version of the game, to a Joy-Con controller to kick the ball in the Soccer Penalty mode , a totally new discipline for the series.

The new sports also include Volleyball (1 – 4 players), in which it is possible to serve, raise and receive by raising the arms with a Joy-Con controller and Badminton (1 – 2 players), in which it is necessary to hold the Joy-Con With as if it were a racket and accurately target your shots thanks to the precision of the motion controls.

There is no shortage of great classics, directly from the other chapters of the series, but enriched and improved, such as Tennis (1 – 4 players), in which it is possible to play doubles and hit shots such as topspin and slice, the beloved Bowling, with matches up to 16 players and an exclusive mode with obstacle tracks, and the Chambara, in which you have to push the opponent off the platform with a sword. But that’s not all, as a seventh sport will be added with a free update coming in autumn 2022: golf!

All disciplines can be played with friends and relatives locally or online, with a subscription to the service Nintendo Switch Online.

The stages:

IL GLOBO SHOPPING CENTER, BUSNAGO MB THE CENTER SHOPPING CENTER, ARESE MI

7 – 8 MAY : GRANDEMILIA SHOPPING CENTER, MODENA MO RESCALDINA SHOPPING CENTER, RESCALDINA MI

: 14 – 15 MAY : LE GRU SHOPPING CENTER, GRUGLIASCO TO I GIGLI SHOPPING CENTER, CAMPI BISENZIO FI

:

FIUMARA SHOPPING CENTER, GENOA GE COMMERCIAL CENTER PORTA DI ROMA, ROME

MAY 28 – 29 : MAREMONTI SHOPPING CENTER, MASSA MS

:

