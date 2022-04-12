With 83 million copies sold, Wii Sports is one of the greatest successes in the history of video games: it is therefore no surprise that Nintendo is about to revive the magic of sports with motion controllers in Switch Sportsthe collection that will be released next April 29 on the Switch and which will include six disciplines to be played while really moving. We were able to try the title in preview and we must first of all specify that almost everything has changed: the Mii, real protagonists of the game at the time of Wii, have been replaced by predefined characters and characterized in a much more interesting way, and the graphics quality in HD of the game makes everything more pleasant to watch. In addition, the 1-to-1 fidelity movements that can be performed with the Switch Joy-Con make gameplay much more immediate, as does the selection of moves that can be performed.

Six, we said, the sports available: volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, chanbara and tennis. A new free update is coming this fall that will add golf. Depending on the sport, up to a maximum of eight players can compete together in challenges that are always more lively than precise: Simulated fidelity is not the goal the game seeks to achieve, but rather a “take the controller and play” approach that embodies the essence of Nintendo’s casual gamer products. From what we have seen, all the magic of Wii Sports And Wii Sports Resort has remained intact in this title, which also appears more modern and more appealing to today’s audience. Among other things, the title is compatible with the leg band for the Joy-Con, which will be included in the physical edition of the software. From the summer it will be possible to use it in football with a free update.