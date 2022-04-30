24 hours after launch we have the first victim of Nintendo Switch Sports, incredibly enjoyable title to play in company, as much as lethal if you do it without precaution. The streamer 63man accidentally dropped the grip of a Joy-Con while performing a backhand in the Tennis mini-game, destroying your TV screen during a live broadcast.

As you can see in the Twitch clips at this address, due to the player’s carelessness the controller has completely destroyed the left side of his TV screen, which is now practically to be thrown away. He apparently didn’t heed Nintendo’s official warnings about not destroying TVs and not beating up other players with Nintendo Switch Sports. In fact, it would have been enough to use the strap supplied with the Joy-Con on the arm to avoid this catastrophe.

On the other hand 63man took it all with “sportiness” and joked about it with the viewers saying: “If you don’t send a clip to Live Stream Fails I will divorce you from this chat”, referring to the well-known subbreddit where the best Twitch paparas are collected.

Nintendo Switch Sports is a collection of sports games, including Tennis, Soccer and Volleyball, to be played alone or with friends, even with online multiplayer. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our review.

It is basically thespiritual heir to Wii Sportswhich in its day sold over 80 million copies, and which among other things was known as a leading cause of home gamer accidents, as users often accidentally threw controllers at TVs and people.

The number of incidents was so high that there were television services dedicated to the issue by broadcasters such as the BBC, with Nintendo offering to remedy the issue. replace Wii Remote controller laces for free with thicker and more resistant versions.